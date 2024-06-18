Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 14,942 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.75% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM remained flat at $77.75 during trading on Tuesday. 1,067,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

