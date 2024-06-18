Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 2,898 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG remained flat at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,042. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Report on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.