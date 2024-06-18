Reinhart Partners LLC. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. 667,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,696. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

