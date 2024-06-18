Request (REQ) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $108.29 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.22 or 1.00065743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10944584 USD and is down -8.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,213,764.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.