Robert Azelby Sells 6,995 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Azelby sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $20,215.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,005 shares in the company, valued at $153,184.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE ADCT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 406,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.
