Robert E. Waltermire Sells 1,900 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $276.01. 308,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,820. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.77.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.