Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Raised by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,605,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 762,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 622,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

