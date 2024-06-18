Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 3,972,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. Analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabre by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 656,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 610,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

