Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 15.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 2,947,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

