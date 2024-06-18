Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 1.4%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 153,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 397,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.