Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.98. Sasol shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 77,119 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSL

Sasol Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.