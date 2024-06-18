Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.26

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 25034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

