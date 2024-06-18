Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 495,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,172,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 2,432,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

