SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.08

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 1162277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP increased its position in SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SEA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.