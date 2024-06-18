Sean F. Moran Sells 9,355 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

CRBP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,986. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

