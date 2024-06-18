Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Financial Survey

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FONAR and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $98.64 million 0.98 $9.38 million $1.56 9.79 Semler Scientific $68.18 million 3.86 $20.58 million $2.79 13.35

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FONAR. FONAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FONAR and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.66% 7.50% 5.69% Semler Scientific 32.92% 30.36% 27.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats FONAR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

