ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $8.77 on Tuesday, reaching $734.27. The stock had a trading volume of 500,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $726.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

