Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 8.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 420.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 190.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AIF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 120,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

