Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Grows By 13.8%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Aptiv by 196.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

