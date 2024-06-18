Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Rises By 13.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 12,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
