Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Rises By 13.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 12,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

