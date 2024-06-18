Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Drops By 12.7%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ARB IOT Group Price Performance
ARBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 273,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
