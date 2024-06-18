Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Drops By 12.7%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

ARBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 273,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

