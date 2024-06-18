Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Decreases By 10.6%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.3 %

ARW stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.81. 948,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.