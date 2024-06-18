Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Increases By 8.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aware stock remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.78. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

