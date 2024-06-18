Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expands By 9.0%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 269,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,772. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,716.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
