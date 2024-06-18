Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expands By 6.5%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 718,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 70,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

