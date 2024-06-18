Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Decreases By 13.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 234,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 27,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,935. The company has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

