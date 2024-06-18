Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Grows By 6.9%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,766,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,063.9 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $143.80.
About Canadian Tire
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.