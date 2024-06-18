Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 8.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 409,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

