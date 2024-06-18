Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 13.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 409,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.15. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
