Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 13.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 409,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.15. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,510 shares of company stock worth $1,619,623. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

