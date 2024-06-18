Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Drops By 7.9%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

