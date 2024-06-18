Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expands By 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 860,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,170. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Stories

