Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Increases By 11.2%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.