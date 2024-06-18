Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Increases By 11.2%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
DATA Communications Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.83.
About DATA Communications Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.