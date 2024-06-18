Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Rises By 13.9%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC remained flat at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,307. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

