Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Rises By 14.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. 42,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,045. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

