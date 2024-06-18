Short Interest in Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Rises By 14.8%

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ethema Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ethema Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Ethema Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ethema Health
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.