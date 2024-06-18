Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Drops By 6.6%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $298,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.