Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Decreases By 7.4%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 490,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,452. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

