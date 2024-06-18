Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases By 8.9%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 446,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

