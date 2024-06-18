Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Drops By 9.9%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 898,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. abrdn plc owned 1.65% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 304,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.