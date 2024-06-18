Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Grows By 9.0%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.8 days.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GNMSF traded up $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.10. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.74. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $421.26.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 30.74%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

