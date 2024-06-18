Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Grows By 12.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GFAI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

