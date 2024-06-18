Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Drops By 10.8%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 409,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.