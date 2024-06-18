Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Decreases By 13.8%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. 12,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,050. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $304.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

