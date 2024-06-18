Short Interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Grows By 26.3%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 9.2 %

ICCT traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.89. 62,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,684. iCoreConnect has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCoreConnect stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of iCoreConnect worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

