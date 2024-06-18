Short Interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expands By 5.4%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.51. 55,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,456. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.