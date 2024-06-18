Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Increases By 18.4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

View Our Latest Report on DNUT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.