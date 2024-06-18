Siacoin Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $258.28 million and $6.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,495.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00605180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00114014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00258125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00067969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,540,915,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,512,919,406 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

