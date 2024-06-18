Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after acquiring an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $20,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.