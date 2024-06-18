Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Insider Sells $251,930.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 6,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,187. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.