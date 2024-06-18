Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 8,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,831. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
