Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 8,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,831. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.